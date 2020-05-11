Despite Cold Weather, #Plant20 Continues in Indiana

Thanks to dry weather across the state, corn and soybean planting made big strides last week. There were 4.3 days suitable for fieldwork.

Temperatures were unseasonably cold. According to USDA’s Crop Progress Report, the average temperature was 49 degrees, 9.8 degrees below normal.

As of Monday, 51 percent of Indiana’s corn has been planted, an increase of 18 points from the week prior. Corn emerged is up 9 points from last week with 13 percent of the crop above the soil. Last year at this time, only 5 percent of the corn crop had been planted and 1 percent was emerged.

Nationally, 67 percent of corn has been planted, 11 points ahead of the five-year average.

Soybean planting also made significant strides compared to last week. 37 percent of the crop is planted, 15 points ahead of last week. Last year at this time, 2 percent of soybeans were in the ground and none were emerged.

Nationally, 38 percent of soybeans have been planted, 15 points ahead of the five-year average.

95 percent of Indiana’s winter wheat is rated in fair to excellent condition.