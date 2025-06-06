Dept. of Ag Seeking Input on New Ag Web Portal

In March, Governor Braun signed House Enrolled Act 1149, which was the first bill he signed into law. This new law tasks the Indiana State Department of Agriculture (ISDA) with creating a “one stop shop” for Hoosier farmers, agribusinesses and consumers. The first step to creating this ag portal is hearing from you!

“This new online portal was part of my Freedom and Opportunity agriculture agenda and is a win for Hoosier farmers,” said Braun. “It’s a one-stop-shop to help Hoosier farmers navigate state and federal agencies, avoid red tape, and communicate to state government what we can do better to help them be successful.”

ISDA is encouraging farmers, agribusinesses and consumers to take the 2-minute survey!

“Indiana’s strength is built on the dedication of our farmers, and this ag portal is a leap forward in ensuring they have every tool needed to succeed,” Lieutenant Governor Micah Beckwith said.

Click here to take the survey or visit isda.in.gov.

“To create a product that will be useful, we must have input from people on what assistance they need,” said Don Lamb, ISDA director. “I want to encourage everyone to take 2 minutes and fill out our ag portal Survey to help us create the best product for you.”

Some goals for the ag portal include helping users navigate agricultural topics and helping them seek funding opportunities on the state and federal level.

This survey is anonymous and does not ask for personal or business identifying information.

After gathering data and building the ag portal, it is set to launch in 2026.