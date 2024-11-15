DEKALB’s Jamie Horton on Corn Seed Options for 2025

If you’re a corn grower, you may be thinking about your seed purchase now for next Spring. That’s why Jamie Horton, Brand Manager with DEKALB, shared with Hoosier Ag Today a number of options available for 2025 during the National Association of Farm Broadcasting (NAFB) Convention this week in Kansas City.

“We’re actually launching 25 brand new products for DEKALB,” according to Horton. Even though they’re rolling out a significant number of new products, she says several of their existing products have shown some huge results.

“As I think through some of our top products, DEKALB DKC 68-35 is our number one product in the nation. That’s really been a powerhouse type product for us in that 118-day relative maturity (RM),” according to Horton. “We’re also continuing to focus on our VT4PRO lineup of products and SmartStax® PRO really being that focus for some of those heavy rootworm geographies that we can sometimes get.”

Meanwhile, now that Tar Spot has been found in all 92 Indiana counties, Horton says that DEKALB’s team of agronomists can help you manage your risks to prevent yield loss in 2025.

“The good thing about Tar Spot is we are able to manage it as we think through those solutions,” she says. “We’ve got in-season fungicide and different management practices. I know our technical agronomists in Indiana have been working diligently to understand how we best manage Tar Spot for Indiana growers. So, it’s about continuing to understand the best timing and products to be able to place on that farm to really be able to manage it and maximize that performance of those products.”

For more information about all of the products available from DEKALB, visit dekalbasgrow.com.