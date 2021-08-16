DeKalb County Sports Champion and Reserve Champion Winners at State Fair Showmanship

The focus was on the 4-H’er’s ability with livestock at the Indiana State Fair late Sunday. Eight showmanship champion and reserve champion exhibitors hit the coliseum dirt to show how well they could handle four different species. They were vying for the coveted title of Supreme Champion Showman.

For this competition the judges were judging the 4-H’er, and the one who caught their eye is Carlie Taylor of DeKalb County who gets emotional when talking about the importance of this event.

“I do believe it is a very big deal,” she said. “I competed in this at my county fair twice and I won it this last year. Showmanship has always been something that is really important to me, so winning at state fair really just tops everything off. I’m really happy and I know all the people around me are supporting me, so it’s good!”

Showing four different animals is a challenge. It helps if you have experience with them, and Taylor does.

“I’ve actually shown all the species that we’ve shown,” she explained. “I grew up showing pigs and cattle and I showed sheep for two or three years, so I was pretty comfortable with most of them. However I was a little rusty on the sheep and that was probably what I was most nervous for, but I think I did pretty good with what I had.”

She tipped her hat to Reserve Champion Madison Haynes, also of DeKalb County when explaining her showmanship preparation.

“I have pigs at home, so I walk my pigs every day since I won goat showmanship, knowing I was going to be in this,” she told HAT. “I also have dairy beef feeders at home so I show those the same way I would show a beef steer, so I work with those nonstop since I’ve won. Also my friend Maddie Haynes showed sheep, so I went to her house and she helped me with the sheep a lot. So it was a group activity.”

Both are 9-year 4-H members. See them with the animals, the winner announcements and the other exhibitors in the hat video.

Carlie intends to study animal science, either nutrition or genetics at Purdue University.

The other exhibitors were Jayden Emenhiser of Tippecanoe County, Morgan Minnick of Cass County, Drew Brown of Parke County, Megan O’Brien of Hendricks County, Mackenzie Plake from Tipton County, and Collin Deatsman of Kosciusko County.