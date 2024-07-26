Defense Department Backs Off Lab-Grown Meat

The National Cattlemen’s Beef Association confirmed that the effort to prevent ultra-processed, lab-grown protein in the diet of the American armed forces was successful. The announcement came following news that the U.S. Department of Defense is not pursuing lab-grown protein products for human consumption.

“NCBA was the first and only group to fight back against lab-grown protein getting served to our armed forces,” says NCBA President Mark Eisele. “After weeks of speaking out against the plan, we are thrilled to have DoD confirmation that lab-grown protein is not on the menu for our nation’s service members.”

He also says the men and women who make the greatest sacrifices in service to our country deserve high-quality, nutritious, and wholesome food like real beef grown by American farmers and ranchers.

“The Department of Defense can and should be on the cutting edge of science, and we respect their work to investigate defense applications for new tools and technology,” says Sigrid Johannes, NCBA senior director of government affairs. “However, there’s a big difference between industrial or defense applications and the food we put in our bodies.”