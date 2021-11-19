Deere Employees Approve Contract, End Strike

Deere and Company employees brought their five-week-old strike to an end by approving a new six-year contract with the company. United Auto Workers members were immediately prepared to return to their shifts with the agricultural and construction equipment manufacturer.

The Des Moines Register says 61 percent of the workers approved the agreement, which raises hourly wages by 10 percent and increases worker retirement benefits. The company also agreed to maintain its health insurance program that employees don’t have to pay premiums for.

Just over 10,000 in number, the workers in Iowa, Kansas, and Illinois had rejected two prior contract proposals, setting off the first strike at Deere since 1986.

UAW President Ray Curry says, “UAW John Deere members did themselves proud. They seemed to unite the nation struggling for workplace fairness.”

In his own statement, Deere CEO John May says, “I’m pleased our highly-skilled employees are back to work building and supporting our industry-leading products.”