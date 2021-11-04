Deere Claims No Third Proposal Coming in Negotiations

A spokesperson for Deere and Company says there will not be a third contract offer to striking union workers. The UAW John Deere members voted to reject the second proposal from Deere this week, leaving more than 10,000 workers on strike.

In a company statement, Deere says, “With the rejection of the agreement covering our Midwest facilities, we will execute the next phase of our Customer Service Continuation Plan.”

A company spokesperson also told WQAD-TV in Moline, Illinois, “I think one of the things that the bargaining committee for Deere is making clear is that this is the best, last and final offer.”

UAW members voted to reject the offer, with 55 percent voting against and 45 percent voting for the agreement. The results show just four of the 12 Deere facilities included voted against the tentative agreement.

Deere would have provided an immediate ten percent wage increase, and 30 percent wage increase over the term of the six-year contract.