Decatur County’s Gauck Receives ‘Humbling’ Master Farmer Honor

Decatur County farmer Tim Gauck (in red) visits the Panama Canal with the Indiana Corn Marketing Council. He received the distinguished Master Farmer Award on July 17th. Photo credit: Eric Pfeiffer/ Hoosier Ag Today

The Purdue Farm Management Tour and Master Farmer Reception was held last week in Randolph County. Decatur County’s Tim Gauck was one of six honorees to receive the distinguished Master Farmer Award.

“It’s quite an honor, a humbling honor, to be to be mentioned in the field of people that have been there before,” Gauck told Hoosier Ag Today. “It’s also encouraging. The nomination letter I got and the supporting letters, a lot of them were people that were my children’s age that had good things to say. And that makes it all worthwhile for all the things that I’ve been able to do- 4-H leader, REMC director, and participated in lots of activities in the county that were advantageous to ag.”

The Master Farmer program is a long-standing tradition in Indiana and honors individuals who have contributed to Indiana agriculture and demonstrated success in their farming operation, stewardship of natural resources and community service.

Gauck had a number of people to thank for the honor.

“My family, I’m most blessed to have them, and they’ve been encouraging for everything I have done. My nominator and the Extension and 4-H groups in Decatur County have all been good to me. So, I just want to thank everybody that has been part of it.”

Congratulations to the other Master Farmers honored this year: Troy & Lisa Furrer (Wolcott), Ron & Sherry Cash (Greencastle), Keith & Darla Schoettmer (Tipton), and Honorary Master Farmers Steve Nichols (Delphi) and Harry Pearson (Hartford City).