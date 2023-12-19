Decatur County Farmer Tim Gauck Named President of Indiana Corn Marketing Council

Decatur County farmer Tim Gauck has been named the new president of the Indiana Corn Marketing Council for 2024. Photo courtesy of the Indiana Corn Marketing Council.

Decatur County farmer Tim Gauck is the new president of the Indiana Corn Marketing Council (ICMC), the state’s corn checkoff program.

Gauck grows corn, soybeans and wheat in rural Decatur, Rush and Ripley counties and started farming in 1972. Gauck participated in the Decatur County Corn Growers Association and served as the group’s president from 1988-91. He was first elected to the ICMC Board in 2017. Gauck is an at-large member of the ICMC board.

Gauck succeeds Roachdale, Ind., farmer Paul Hodgen, who will remain on the ICMC board. Gauck grows corn, soybeans and wheat on his farm in rural Decatur and Rush counties. He started farming in 1972, and he was first elected to the ICMC board in 2017. Gauck, along with Knox County farmer Susan Brocksmith, were re-elected as at-large voting members to the board during an election earlier this year. At-large candidates are elected by farmers across Indiana.

Brocksmith was named as the board’s treasurer for 2024. In 2023, she was the chair of ICMC’s Market Development Committee. Brocksmith and her husband, Mike, grow non-GMO corn and soybeans on their no-till farm near Vincennes, Ind. Off the farm, she is Dean of the College of Business and Public Service at Vincennes University.

Other elected ICMC board officers include Brownstown, Ind., farmer Matthew Lucas as vice president; Warren, Ind., farmer Janis Highley as treasurer; Ferdinand, Ind., farmer J.R. Roesner as chair of the Market Development Committee; and Noblesville, Ind., farmer Adam Sheller as chair of the Sustainability and Value Creation Committee.

Lucas represents District 8 on the board, which includes the counties of Brown, Crawford, Floyd, Harrison, Jackson, Lawrence, Monroe, Orange, Perry and Washington. This year, Lucas was the chair of ICMC’s Sustainability and Value Creation Committee. He grows corn and soybeans in a partnership with his father, James, on their farm in Jackson County. They are also contract swine producers. Lucas earned a degree in agribusiness from Purdue University in 2020.

Highley is the third generation to grow corn and soybeans on her farm in Huntington County. Highley earned a degree in business administration and management from Huntington University. She has been involved in the National Corn Growers Association’s (NCGA) Women and Mentors Program. Highley was recently elected second vice president of the Indiana Farm Bureau.

On the ICMC board since 2017, Roesner was also elected to NCGA’s Corn Board in 2022. He grows corn and soybeans on his farm that touches Dubois, Pike, Spencer and Warrick counties. He represents the District 7 counties of Sullivan, Greene, Daviess, Martin, Knox, Dubois, Pike, Gibson, Warrick, Spencer, Vanderburgh and Posey. Roesner earned a degree in mechanical engineering from Purdue University.

Sheller grows corn and soybeans, and also raises goats and beef cattle, on his Hamilton County farm. A farmer since 2016, he has a degree in agricultural education from Purdue University. Sheller has an off-farm job in insurance sales, and he also works at the county level with Indiana Farm Bureau. Sheller helped with market development efforts earlier this year by hosting several foreign trade teams on his farm.

Three incumbent ICMC directors were re-elected to the board this year for three-year terms. They are Jerry Osterholt of Roanoke, Ind., Ron Hensley of Daleville, Ind., and John Adam, Jr. of Sellersburg, Ind.

Osterholt represents District 3, which includes the counties of LaGrange, Steuben, Noble, DeKalb, Whitley, Allen, Huntington, Wells and Adams. He grows corn and soybeans along with his wife, Deb, on Osterholt Farms in Huntington and Allen counties. A first-generation farmer, Osterholt started farming in 1974. He worked in machine repair for 35 years with Dana Corp. Osterholt has also served with the Indiana Soybean Alliance and Indiana Farm Bureau.

Hensley is the District 6 representative and serves Blackford, Jay, Delaware, Henry, Randolph, Wayne, Fayette and Union counties. A full-time farmer, he started farming in 1975. Hensley and his wife, Teresa, grow corn and soybeans on his farm in Delaware and Madison counties. He was appointed to the board in 2022. He is retired from AT&T and has also served as member of the Delaware County Wastewater board.

Adam, Jr. has represented District 9 since 2017. District 9 includes Franklin, Jennings, Jefferson, Ripley, Dearborn, Ohio, Clark, Switzerland and Scott counties. He grows corn, soybeans and alfalfa hay on his farm in Clark and Floyd counties. In addition to the crops, Adam, Jr. also owns a cow-calf operation. A full-time farmer, he owns J and S Farm along with his wife, Sheryl.

Gauck says expanding the availability of higher blends of ethanol and exporting Indiana-grown corn to new markets around the world are among ICMC’s priorities.

“Indiana’s corn checkoff program is not very old. It’s only been around for 16 years, but I believe it has accomplished many things that have benefitted Hoosier corn growers,” says Gauck. “Probably one of the biggest benefits has been the expansion of our ethanol industry in Indiana. We now have 15 ethanol plants that consume more than 40 percent of our annual corn crop. Those ethanol plants pay a premium for our corn, creating competition for other buyers and making our crops more valuable.”

Source: Indiana Corn Marketing Council.