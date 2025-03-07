Deal with Pesky Weeds in ’25 by Overlapping Residuals

Figuring out the best ways to get rid of waterhemp, Palmer amaranth, and other pesky weeds keeps farmers up at night. Will Griffin, row crop segment manager for Valent U.S.A., says they recommend overlapping residuals. He explains that’s the best way to start clean and then you’ll have more flexibility as you get into the season.

“So, having a strong preprogram on the front end, and then coming in post emerge with another application of a product that has some residual as well that way we’re able to maintain that residual throughout the year and reduce the weeds in the field that year. And if we can do that, then as the crop begins to dry down, you have less weeds emerge, and then you have less weeds go to seed, so you have less weeds the next year.”

Griffin describes a weed control plan for soybeans with Valent U.S.A.

“Our Fierce® brands have multiple modes of action depending on what products you want to use, and they’re the backbone of what our soybean portfolio is- get a really strong pre emerge down, get those weeds controlled, and then come back in with our post emerge product Perpetuo® that has a residual component in it as well. It mixes great with your glyphosates or dicambas or Enlist or glufosinate, whatever you’re coming back in the field with for that post emerge application.”

You can find more weed control options at valent.com or check with your local retailer.