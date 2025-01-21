Deadline for Indiana Farmers to Apply for Seat on United Soybean Board is Feb. 28

Farmers interested in serving as a director on the United Soybean Board (USB) should submit an application to the Indiana Soybean Alliance (ISA), the state’s soybean checkoff program, by Friday, Feb. 28.

Comprised of 77 volunteer farmer-directors, the USB oversees the investments of the national soybean checkoff on behalf of all U.S. soybean farmers. All USB directors serve three-year terms. Indiana has four seats on the USB Board.

The current Indiana farmers holding the two seats that are up for election are Matthew Chapman, a farmer from Springport, Ind. and Don Wyss, a farmer from Fort Wayne, Ind.. Other Hoosier farmers serving on USB include Tom Griffiths of Kendallville, Ind., and Jim Douglas of Flat Rock, Ind.

The soybean checkoff program allows farmers to contribute to the market development, promotion, production and utilization of soybeans. The USB farmer-directors ensure the investment of checkoff funds create value for soybean farmers in appropriate programs. USB asks that directors commit to attending three board meetings each year, usually in February, June and December. In addition, directors serve on committees or other subgroups. If appointed, the term would begin December 2025.

Any Indiana farmer eligible to apply must grow soybeans or own or share in the ownership and risk of loss of soybeans. Although the USDA Secretary appoints directors to the USB Board, the ISA – as the state soybean checkoff organization – submits director candidate names to the USDA for consideration.

“Indiana is the fourth-largest soybean-producing state in the United States, so managing checkoff funds is important work,” said ISA Chair Denise Scarborough, a farmer from LaCrosse, Ind. “Serving on USB not only helps soybean growers from Indiana, but it also helps direct checkoff funds for farmers from all over the country. Those who serve on the USB Board learn a lot about innovative projects that make our soybeans a more valuable crop.”

Indiana soybean farmers who want to be an ISA nominee to the USB Board, should complete a background form and a candidate questionnaire. Visit incornandsoy.org/ISAelection (found at the bottom of the page) or send an email to Amber Myers, ISA Board Leadership Manager, at [email protected] for an application. Application forms must be received in the ISA office by Friday, Feb. 28, 2025.