Deadline Approaching for AgriInstitute’s Leadership Program

Over 500 people have gone through the AgriInstitute Leadership Program, or ALP. Some notable alumni include USDA Under Secretary Ted McKinney, White House Senior Advisor for Rural Affairs Anne Hazlett, Indiana State Dept. of Agriculture Director Bruce Kettler, state legislators, and a number of other farmer leaders across the state representing different commodity groups. Now, it’s your chance to join them.

AgriInstitute is seeking applications for ALP Class 19.

“It can be anybody who has a vested interest in agriculture,” said Beth Archer, Executive Director of AgriInstitute. “From farm production, to food production, to energy production, to those who are involved in education roles, government services roles, accountants, transportation. There are so many facets of our industry and allied industries. So, anyone who’s involved with those should consider applying for our program.”

And what does the program entail?

“It’s a two-year commitment. We have 12 sessions over a two-year time period. Those sessions are multi day in length. So, 10 of them will be three days in length, then we study for a week in Washington, D.C., and we do two weeks of international studies as part of the program. So, there’s an investment of time,” said Archer. “We have a tuition fee of $6,000 per person. That covers only about 25% of the total cost of the program, so we are dependent on donors to help us provide this program for those in the industry.”

Farmers who want to participate can take advantage of a scholarship opportunity through the Indiana Soybean Alliance and Indiana Corn Marketing Council. They’ll contribute up to $1,000 per farmer accepted into the program.

You can learn more about ALP and apply for the Leadership Program by visiting https://www.agriinstitute.org/alp/application/. The deadline for applications is January 17.