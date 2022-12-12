Day 1 Farm Expo Seminars Include Technologies and Techniques to Help You Farm in 2023

The Indiana Farm Equipment and Technology Expo opens Tuesday with a show floor packed with tractors, combines, a vintage truck, and more. While at the show, you can walk around and see a variety of technologies. Not only that, you can hear several speakers throughout the day on topics to help you succeed in 2023 and beyond.

The first 150 attendees to arrive Tuesday morning can enjoy a free breakfast from the Indiana Corn Marketing Council and Indiana Soybean Alliance, as well as a presentation of “Movin’ the Pile” by Steve Howell.

Presentations through the day include:

10 a.m.: “Automated Crop Intelligence,” Intelinair

11 a.m.: “Drones, Robots, and Precision Farming” from Chad Colby and students from Wabash River Career and Technical Education Precision Agriculture

Noon: “Farming with Green Energy,” Todd Janzen

1 p.m.: “Your Money, Your Farm,” Unbridled Wealth

For the full show schedule, check out indianafarmexpo.com.