Dairyland Seed® Introduces Nine New Enlist E3® Soybeans

Dairyland Seed® is offering growers nine new Enlist E3® soybeans for planting in 2021. Relative maturities (RM) range from 0.6 to 3.5 to meet growing conditions from the Dakotas to Michigan and Indiana. All products contain leading trait technology to manage the toughest weeds.

“Our new Enlist E3 soybeans offer the most advanced trait technology available with tolerance to 2,4-D choline, glyphosate and glufosinate,” says Rod Moran, Dairyland Seed soybean leader. “By controlling yield-robbing weeds, the Enlist™ weed control system helps protect the yield potential of these exciting new products.”

The nine new Dairyland Seed Enlist E3 soybean varieties include:

DSR-0645E ™ ─ A 0.6 RM, this soybean provides early-season planting options with the Rps3a gene for Phytophthora root rot (PRR) resistance. DSR-0645E brings new genetics with good emergence and strong resistance to soybean cyst nematode (SCN).

DSR-0920E ™ ─ Rated at 0.9 RM, DSR-0920E yields extremely well in better environments and has strong PRR field tolerance, emergence and standability.

DSR-2112E ™ ─ This 2.1 RM soybean has impressive yield potential, especially under field conditions that maximize emergence and early vigor. DSR-2112E shows dependable PRR field tolerance and brown stem rot protection.

DSR-2424E ™ ─ A new SCN variety with Peking resistance fits fields where iron deficiency chlorosis (IDC) is a concern. Trials show steady year-over-year performance and yield potential in this 2.4 RM soybean.

DSR-2590E ™ ─ This 2.5 RM release brings defense against IDC and sudden death syndrome (SDS), along with high tolerance to brown stem rot. It has a wide area of adaptation.

DSR-2640E ™ ─ Rated at 2.6 RM, this soybean offers top-end yield potential with good tolerance to IDC and average SDS tolerance. DSR-2640E stands well in extended harvest situations.

DSR-2999E ™ ─ This impressive new 2.9 RM soybean combines dependable emergence with excellent tolerance to frogeye leaf spot and strong stem canker resistance.

DSR-3256E™ ─ At 3.2 RM, DSR-3256E has the STS ® gene, improving tolerance to ALS-inhibitor herbicides for greater weed control flexibility. Expect average white mold and SDS tolerance with good yield potential.

DSR-3587E™ ─ A strong-emerging 3.5 RM soybean offers high tolerance to brown stem rot, as well as strong PRR field tolerance. DSR-3587E is widely adaptable across environments.

These nine new products are part of the full Dairyland Seed soybean portfolio that includes a total of 26 Enlist E3 soybean varieties and three conventional soybean varieties. For more information on these and other Dairyland Seed products, contact your seed dealer or visit www.dairylandseed.com.