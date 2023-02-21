Dairy Business Builder Grant Programs Accepting Grant Proposals

The Center for Dairy Research announced it is opening the Spring 2023 Dairy Business Builder Grant Program on Feb. 20, 2023. Reimbursement grants of up to $100,000 will be awarded to dairy farms, processing or manufacturing facilities.

“The Dairy Builder Innovation Alliance is a great partner for Midwest dairy farms and dairy manufacturers,” said David Coates, Indiana State Department of Agriculture Economic Development Director. “This grant program will go a long way in supporting the dairy industry in the state of Indiana. I look forward to seeing the new innovations that come from this program here in our state.”

The goal of the Dairy Builder Innovation Alliance (DBIA) grant program is to promote the dairy industry within an 11-state region. Applicants must operate or endeavor to operate a dairy farm or dairy manufacturing or processing facility in Illinois, Iowa, Indiana, Kansas, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, Nebraska, Ohio, South Dakota and Wisconsin.

The reimbursement grants of up to $100,000 each aim to support recipients in diversifying on-farm activity, creating value-added products, enhancing dairy byproducts, and creating or enhancing dairy export programs.

Applicants must have a proposal that strives to meet at least one of the stated DBIA goals, which are:

Dairy farm diversification through dairy product development, specialization, packaging and/or marketing strategies

Creation of value-added dairy products (use milk to manufacture cheese, yogurt, beverages, etc.)

Enhancement of the value of a dairy commodity or by-product through product development or alternate use (e.g., converting liquid whey permeate for animal feed into a product for human consumption)

Creation or expansion of a program for exporting dairy products

Applicants are also encouraged to meet with their local Small Business Development Center for additional support. It is also recommended applicants solicit vendor quotes before applying for any items that will be requested in the application.

Application materials for the Dairy Business Builder grants will be available online at cdr.wisc.edu/dbia beginning February 20. Prospective applicants are encouraged to join an informational webinar hosted by DBIA staff at 1 a.m. (CT) on Tuesday, February 21. Applications will be due by 5 p.m. (CT) on April 13. Successful applicants will be notified by May 19.

The DBIA is supported by funding from the U.S. Department of Agriculture and was created in the 2018 federal Farm Bill. Since then, the DBIA has administered over $7 million to 88 dairy farms and businesses within its 11-state service area. The program also offers technical assistance to dairy farmers and processors in participating states.