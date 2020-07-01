Dairy Bar to Serve Up Fair Favorites During 4-H Livestock Competitions

https://www.hoosieragtoday.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/06/beef-pork-dairy-wrap.mp3

Indiana’s beef, pork, and dairy groups are joining forces to make sure 4-H show families are well fed during the modified Indiana State Fair 4-H Livestock Competition in August. Operating out of the Dairy Bar, the three organizations will be working together to offer a limited menu of their traditional State Fair favorites.

Joe Moore, Executive Vice President of the Indiana Beef Cattle Association, says this all started with a conversation with his counterpart Josh Trenary at Indiana Pork.

“Our boards were both of the opinion that we needed to be there. That we needed to be out there to support these show families who are going to be there for three days… but how do we do this without making the hole that the canceled State Fair had in our budget even worse.”

That’s where American Dairy Association Indiana stepped in to help.

“It really was kind of a no-brainer when we sat down to start talking about it, that if we all went together and we all utilized the Dairy Bar, which is already there, for at least pork and beef it would save a lot of expense of renting tents, refrigeration, and the list goes on and on and on,” said Moore. “So, we’re very excited. We had a meeting this morning and we’re starting to put the details together. I think it’s going to be a lot of fun.”

With their largest fundraising event in the Indiana State Fair canceled, Moore hopes this will provide a little bit of a boost to their budget.

“We’ll have six days that we’re out there selling smoked beef brisket sandwiches out of the dairy bar and, yeah, we’re hoping that we can we can put some of that money that we were going to miss completely from a canceled fair back in. Our hopes are high.”

Other fair favorites like pork burgers, ice cream, and milkshakes will also be available Aug. 7-9 and Aug. 14-16 at the Dairy Bar.