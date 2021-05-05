Culver’s Fresh Frozen Custard Scoop Only $1 on Scoops of Thanks Day, May 6

On May 6, guests can stop by their local Culver’s and receive a scoop of Fresh Frozen Custard in exchange for a $1 donation during the restaurant’s 7th annual Scoops of Thanks Day. Proceeds will go directly to local chapters of the National FFA Organization or other agricultural education organizations.

This year, guests will be able to get $1 scoops of Vanilla or Chocolate Fresh Frozen Custard or the Mooey Gooey Twist Flavor of the Day. Mooey Gooey Twist is made with farm fresh dairy, ribbons of old fashioned salted caramel and chopped chocolate. The flavor’s name nods to the American dairy farmers — and their cows — who work hard to feed us.

Culver’s held the first Scoops of Thanks Day seven years ago as part of its Thank You Farmers® Project, which has raised over $3 million to support agricultural education. As the world population continues to increase and farmers are expected to grow 70% more food in 2050 than they do now, smart farming is more important than ever.

“Supporting organizations like FFA during the pandemic has been a priority for us, because fundraising has been more difficult for students in the last year,” said Alison Wedig, Culver’s marketing specialist and former Wisconsin FFA president. “Our guests will help ensure a sustainable food supply today and in the future with their donations.”

To find the restaurant nearest you to visit on Scoops of Thanks Day, visit Culver’s locations page.

Source: Culver’s news release