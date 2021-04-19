Culver’s Announces Swagriculture Design Contest

Culver’s isn’t shy about its support of farmers. This week, the fast-food chain launched a new contest, the Swagriculture Design Contest.

According to Culver’s, it’s an extension of the Thank You Farmers Project, which works to support agricultural education programs that teach smart farming.

Contestants can choose either a t-shirt, hat or mug template for their design that could be featured as an official Thank You Farmers Project apparel item.

Prizes are as follows:

Grand Prize: $1,000, a Culver’s branded cooler customized with the winning design, t-shirt, hat and mug

Runner-Up: $250, t-shirt, hat and mug

Honorable Mention: $100, hat and mug

To enter, contestants will need to submit their design (either drawn, sketched or digitally designed) using the form on the contest page by May 21, 2021. Winners will be announced by June 1, 2021.

Source: Culver’s release