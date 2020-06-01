Crop Progress: Warm Weather Arrives, Pushes Emergence

While a relatively dry week allowed for fieldwork in most areas, scattered rain events kept some already wet fields saturated, according to USDA NASS, Great Lakes Regional Field Office. Soil moisture levels decreased from the previous week, but remained higher than the five-year average.

The average temperature for the week was 70.2 degrees Fahrenheit, 4.8 degrees above normal for the State. The amount of rainfall varied from none to 2.57 inches over the week. The statewide average precipitation was 0.89 inches. There were 3.6 days suitable for fieldwork for the week ending May 31.

Warm and relatively dry weather last week allowed for corn and soybean plantings to steadily progress, though some areas remained too wet for fieldwork. Replanting of some flooded fields and frost damaged crops was reported. Winter wheat conditions improved slightly last week, aided by the warmer weather and sufficient moisture levels.

Hay cuttings were in full swing. Livestock were reported to be in good condition, with pasture conditions improving slightly from the previous week. Other activities for the week included fertilizer and herbicide applications, field scouting, brush removal, and certifying acres with FSA.

87 percent of Indiana’s corn has been planted, an increase of 7 percent from the week prior. It’s an increase of 59 percent from last year, and 8 percent more than the five-year average. 73 percent of the crop has emerged, 18 percent more than last week. Nationally, 93 percent of the corn has been planted and 78 percent has emerged.

76 percent of soybeans have been planted in Indiana, 10 percent ahead of last week and 61 points ahead of last year. 58 percent of the crop has emerged, an increase of 20 points from last week. Nationally, 75 percent of the crop is planted and 52 percent is emerged.

68 percent of corn, 69 percent of soybeans, and 64 percent of winter wheat is rated in good to excellent condition