Cricket-Flinging Contest to Replace Cricket-Spitting Event at Purdue’s Bug Bowl and Spring Fest

Photo of a previous Cricket-spitting competition at the Purdue campus. Photo courtesy of Purdue University.

When the Bug Bowl and Spring Fest events return to Purdue’s campus this weekend, one well-known contest will look a little different from years past.

Due to safety concerns over spitting from the COVID-19 pandemic, the annual “cricket spitting” competition is being replaced by a “cricket flinging” event. Entomology outreach coordinator Gwen Pearson said cricket flinging was identified as a good replacement that would also be viewed as a safer option.

The humanely euthanized, frozen crickets will be placed in plastic spoons and flung as far as the participant can launch them. Part of the fun, Pearson said, is contestants can fling the crickets out of the spoons whatever way they choose.

“Although I think most will use the spoon as a catapult, there are no rules that say you can’t spin around with the cricket in the spoon and launch it out like you’re throwing a shot put,” Pearson said.

The original Cricket spitting event was invented at Purdue in 1996 by Professor Tom Turpin.

The contest is part of the annual Bug Bowl, which is one of the largest insect festivals in the country and brings more than 30,000 people each year to Purdue’s campus. Families can take part in hands-on insect activities including an insect petting zoo.

The Spring Fest event is Sunday, April 9 from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. throughout the Purdue campus in West Lafayette, Indiana.

Click HERE for more information on Purdue’s Spring Fest.

A demonstration of Cricket-flinging. Photo courtesy of Purdue University.