Craig Carter Joins Farm Credit Mid-America as Regional VP of Agricultural Lending

Farm Credit Mid-America has announced they’ve hired Craig Carter as their new Regional Vice President of Agricultural Lending in west central Indiana.

A native of Mulberry in Clinton County, Carter has deep, personal ties to the area and looks forward to building relationships with customers in the 16 counties served by Farm Credit Mid-America’s Crawfordsville, Kokomo, Lafayette, Rensselaer and Williamsport offices.

“Our customers are looking for a consistent, reliable source of credit to continue operating their businesses, purchase key assets, and achieve their dreams. In many cases, they are navigating challenging market dynamics, managing risk, and working to involve and/or transition their operation to the next generation,” said Carter. “My goal is to provide valuable insights and be a supportive resource for local producers in a community I deeply value, helping them confidently tackle both challenges and opportunities.”

Carter’s expertise will be instrumental in addressing the opportunities faced by farmers and producers in the area. His connection to the region strengthens his commitment to building strong relationships and truly understanding the needs of local producers.

“Craig’s extensive experience in the ag industry and his passion for fostering strong relationships make him a tremendous addition to our cooperative and the right leader for our team members in West Central Indiana,” said Natasha Cox, who was recently promoted to Senior Vice President of Agricultural Lending for Farm Credit Mid-America in Indiana. “His commitment perfectly aligns with our mission to secure the future of rural communities and agriculture.”

Carter earned a bachelor’s degree in agribusiness management and a master’s degree in agricultural economics from Purdue University. He earned a Master of Business Administration from the Kelley School of Business at Indiana University.

Outside of the office, Carter coaches the girls middle school basketball team at Clinton Prairie School and is involved with the Clinton County Community Foundation and Mulberry United Methodist Church.

Local farmers and producers can connect with Carter and Farm Credit Mid-America team members by calling the Lafayette office at (765) 446-0809.