A new survey from the Association of Equipment Manufacturers finds that more than half of U.S. equipment manufacturers believe the COVID-19 pandemic has had a very negative impact on the industry. In addition, eight out of 10 executives say the federal government should prioritize a significant investment in the nation’s infrastructure to help equipment manufacturers […]

The post COVID-19 Impacting Ag Equipment Demand, Supply Chains appeared first on Hoosier Ag Today.