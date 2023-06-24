CountryMark’s ‘Fueling Freedom’ Fundraiser Returns to Support Local Military Families

From Bluffton to Brownstown, from Warsaw to Worthington, and all points in between, you can help support military personnel and their families on Friday, June 30 with CountryMark’s “Fueling Freedom” fundraiser.

“Come out, let us pump your fuel for you and let us make a donation to the National Guard Family Readiness Group for you,” says Belinda Puetz, Director of Marketing for CountryMark. The event is happening at 34 participating CountryMark fuel stations across Indiana, Ohio, and Illinois.

“CountryMark and our member companies will be donating 50 cents for every gallon of fuel that we pump between noon and 5:00 p.m. on Friday, June 30th,” says Puetz. “We’ll make those donations to local National Guard Family Readiness Groups and the USO of Indiana.”

Last year, CountryMark raised more than $63,000 to help military personnel and their families.

“The military families appreciate these dollars and appreciate the support from the communities,” says Puetz. “They will use these donations to create stronger military families. They often do summer picnics and Christmas parties, which give military children the opportunity to make friends with other military children and to create connections. We’re just proud to be part of that and to create a stronger system of support for our military.”

Many of the National Guard Family Readiness Groups will also use the funds to send packages to deployed local soldiers, as well as fund after-school programs for children of military personnel.

You can also sign up to win a $150 gift card during the event.

Below are the 34 CountryMark fuel stations participating in “Fueling Freedom” this Friday, June 30 from noon to 5 p.m.:

Bloomfield, IN – 1172 E. State Road 58

Bluffton, IN – 705 W. Market St.

Brownstown, IN – 1300 W. Commerce St.

Cambridge City, IN – 2 E Main St.

Camby, IN – 7477 E Hadley Road

Crothersville, IN – 5307 US 31

Delphi, IN – 1603 N US Highway 421

Elberfeld, IN – 10922 IN-57

Evansville, IN – 2601 N. St. Joseph Ave

Greenfield, IN – 230 W. Osage St

Greenville, OH – 619 Sater Street

Huntingburg, IN – 901 North Main Street

Lebanon, IN – 817 W. South Street

Liberty, IN – 404 N. Main Street

Logansport, IN – 1101 N. 3rd St

Monrovia, IN – 490 N Chestnut St

Carmel, IL – 209 W 3rd Street

Noblesville, IN – 16222 Allisonville Rd

Oaktown, IN – 9423 N US Highway 41

Osgood, IN – Hwy 350 W

Oxford, OH – 4985 College Corner Pike

Plainville, IN – 917 2nd St, Hwy 57

Princeton, IN – 1471 East State Road 64

Rensselaer, IN – 1466 N McKinley Ave

Richmond, IN – 498 South 8th Street

Richmond, IN – 1435 NW 5th Street

Seymour, IN – 101 Community Drive

Shelbyville, IN – 1601 E SR 44 W

Terre Haute, IN – 5061 Bill Farr Drive

Vincennes, IN – 3002 Decker Road

Waltonville, IL – 579 S. Hirons Street

Warsaw, IN – 333 W 250 N

Winslow, IN – 1651 East State Road 64

Worthington, IN – 820 S. Commercial Street

For more information, visit CountryMark.com.

Click below for C.J. Miller’s radio news report for Hoosier Ag Today.

https://hoosieragtoday.news/wp-content/uploads/2023/06/CJ-WRAP-COUNTRYMARK-FUELING-FREEDOM-062323.mp3