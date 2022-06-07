CountryMark Names New Vice President of Corporate Services

Mike Leland, Vice President of Corporate Services with CountryMark. Photo provided by CountryMark.

CountryMark has announced they have named Mike Leland as Vice President of Corporate Services.

According to the company, he will oversee the corporate teams of human resources, information technology, division order and management systems.

Leland joined CountryMark in 2018 serving as the director of human resources. He holds a bachelor’s degree in psychology from Hope College and a master’s degree in human resources and labor relations from Michigan State University. Prior to CountryMark, he worked at Marathon Petroleum Company in several human resource leadership positions.

“I’m excited to have Mike on CountryMark’s executive team,” said Matt Smorch, CountryMark President and Chief Executive Officer. “Mike drives for excellence and has been a reliable leader of the human resources team since joining the company. His collaboration and input will be valuable to the executive team as we continue to improve into the future.”