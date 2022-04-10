Country Star Lee Brice to Honor Farmers on Upcoming Tour Dates in Fort Wayne and Indy

Country music star Lee Brice. (Photo courtesy of Case IH.)

Country music singer and songwriter Lee Brice will celebrate farmers with his new song called “Farmer” throughout his ‘Label Me Proud Tour’ this summer, including two stops in Indiana.

“I wrote ‘Farmer’ to honor the families and individuals who are up before sunrise, doing the backbreaking work it takes to provide food and resources for homes all across America,” says Brice, who is also a farmer in South Carolina.

The song was written as part of Case IH’s Built by Farmers initiative, which connects the company’s employees, dealers and their families rooted in agriculture with the farmers who use Case IH equipment and technology.

Brice is performing twice in Indiana this year as part of his ‘Label Me Proud Tour’:

1.) At the Allen County War Memorial Coliseum in Fort Wayne on Friday, June 17.

2.) At the TCU Amphitheater at White River State Park in Indianapolis on Saturday, Sept. 17.

Brice is performing in a total of 23 cities as part of his ‘Label Me Proud Tour’. Select stops throughout the tour will feature his song “Farmer” as part of his concert setlist.