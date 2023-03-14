Cost-Share Assistance for Grain Storage Available for Indiana Farmers

Farmers in counties affected by eligible disaster events in Indiana, as well as Kentucky, Minnesota, South Dakota, Illinois, Iowa, Missouri, North Dakota, and Tennessee, can apply for cost-share assistance through the Emergency Grain Storage Facility Assistance Program (EGSFP) from the USDA’s Farm Service Agency (FSA).

The new program is expected to provide cost-share assistance for the construction of new grain storage capacity and drying and handling needs, to support the orderly marketing of commodities.

An initial allocation of $20 million in cost-share assistance is available to agricultural producers in affected counties impacted by the damage to or destruction of large commercial grain elevators as a result of natural disasters from Dec. 1, 2021, to Aug. 1, 2022. The application period opens later this month and closes Dec. 29, 2023.

This assistance is designed to help producers affected by the December 2021 tornadoes that passed through 11 counties in Kentucky, as well as producers in Indiana, Illinois, Iowa, Minnesota, Missouri, North Dakota, South Dakota, and Tennessee affected by eligible disaster events in 2022. The program was previewed last fall and will be made available with the publication of the Notice in the Federal Register.

“Weather events in 2021 and 2022 in several states caused catastrophic losses to grain storage facilities on family farms as well as a large, commercial grain elevator, leaving stored grain exposed to the elements and affecting storage and commodity marketing options for many producers,” Vilsack said. “USDA heard from congressional leaders, including Minority Leader McConnell, who identified a gap in our disaster assistance toolkit and used our Commodity Credit Corporation authority to act more quickly than waiting for specific legislation. This new program will provide cost-share assistance to help producers address their on-farm storage capacity needs that are necessary for marketing grain.”

