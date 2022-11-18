Corteva Unveils Kyro™ Postemergence Corn Herbicide for 2023

Corteva Agriscience today announced the launch of a new postemergence corn herbicide. Kyro™ herbicide will be the first product on the market to combine the active ingredients acetochlor, topramezone and clopyralid into one premix. The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) has approved registration of Kyro herbicide — and the new solution will be available for U.S. corn farmers for the 2023 growing season, pending individual state registrations.

“We are thrilled to add another innovative solution to our portfolio of powerful, flexible corn herbicides,” said Kelly White, U.S. product manager, corn herbicides, Corteva Agriscience. “Kyro herbicide is a unique offering for the market that will help control troublesome weeds, including glyphosate- and/or ALS-resistant weeds. By using Kyro herbicide, corn farmers can help keep their fields clean late into the season for optimum yield potential — and prevent and mitigate weed resistance.”

Kyro herbicide will offer corn farmers several key benefits:

Powerful postemergence weed control. Kyro herbicide combines three effective modes of action for control of more than 65 of the most difficult, resistant weed species and can provide extended residual control at higher use rates. Kyro herbicide provides excellent control of waterhemp, Palmer amaranth, giant ragweed, marestail, barnyard grass, fall panicum and woolly cupgrass.

Excellent crop safety. Kyro herbicide is formulated with an encapsulated acetochlor for excellent crop safety. Less crop response helps keep corn plants healthy until harvest for better yield potential.

Application flexibility. Kyro herbicide can be applied on corn up to 24-inches tall to fit a variety of management programs. It also can be used on traited and nontraited corn products, including seed and popcorn.

Tank-mix compatibility. Kyro herbicide is compatible with a wide array of tank-mix partners, including atrazine, glyphosate, fungicides, insecticides and micronutrients. This allows farmers to fully customize their applications to their individual needs.

“At Corteva Agriscience, it’s our mission to continually work to provide our customers with the solutions they need to overcome the challenges they face in the field. We are committed to offering farmers a full pipeline of innovative products. That’s why we decided to launch two game-changing herbicides in one year,” White said. “This announcement for Kyro herbicide comes just a few months after we received U.S. EPA registration of Resicore XL herbicide. These two solutions can work powerfully together in a two-pass program with Resicore XL herbicide applied preemergence and Kyro herbicide applied post to help ensure clean cornfields through crop canopy for maximum yield potential.”

To learn more about Kyro™ herbicide, talk with your local Corteva Agriscience representative or ag retailer or visit Corteva.us/Kyro.

Hear the radio story with White announcing the unveiling of Kyro™ below.

