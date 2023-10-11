Corteva to Open New Distribution Facility in Anderson

Representatives from Corteva Agriscience and Scannell Properties, as well as officials from the City of Anderson, break ground Tuesday at the site of the new $30 million, 300,000 square foot facility that will be occupied and operated by Corteva next year. Photo courtesy of the City of Anderson.

Corteva Agriscience is planning to open a new $30 million warehouse and distribution center that is currently under construction in Anderson.

A groundbreaking ceremony was held Tuesday to officially kick-off the construction project, which is on 30 acres of property at the 1600 block of East 60th Street. The site is near exit 226 of I-69 on the south side of Anderson.

The 300,000-square-foot facility is being built by Scannell Properties, LLC.

According to the Anderson Herald-Bulletin, the company plans to have construction on the new facility completed by June 2024.

Corteva has signed a 10-year lease to occupy the facility once it is built. At least 41 jobs are planned for the new distribution center.

The Herald-Bulletin also reports that there will be 28 loading docks and parking for 25 semi-trailers, which would handle 125 semi-truck trips each day during its busy season and half that amount during its down season.

The Anderson City Council is considering a six-year, 65-percent tax abatement for Scannel Properties at its next meeting on Thursday, Oct. 12.

Corteva, which is headquartered in Indianapolis, is known for its Pioneer® brand seeds, as well as a wide array of seed protection products.