Corteva Opens New Seed Distribution Facility in Anderson

Officials from Corteva, Scannell Properties and Southshore are joined by Anderson Mayor Thomas Broderick, Jr. at the opening of Corteva’s new distribution center in Anderson. Photo courtesy of the City of Anderson.

Corteva Agriscience has officially opened its new regional seed distribution facility in Anderson, Indiana.

Officials with the Indianapolis-based company cut the ribbon Thursday on the 300,000-square-foot facility, which is at 4210 West 67th Street, near exit 226 of I-69 on the south side of Anderson.

The property, which was built by Scannell Properties, LLC for a reported $30 million, includes 100,000 square feet of climate-controlled space. Corteva says it will lease the building from Scannell for 10 years.

The new facility, with Southshore as its service provider, is expected to create more than 40 new jobs in the Anderson area.

The City of Anderson says that Corteva will produce $4.3 million in new tax revenue for the city and Madison County over the next ten years.

The facility will receive and distribute primarily corn and soybean seeds from the company’s global flagship Pioneer® seed brand for delivery to seed agencies and, ultimately, to farmers in Indiana and Southern Ohio.

A view from inside Corteva’s new 300,000 seed distribution facility in Anderson. Photo courtesy of the City of Anderson.

“We’re happy to play a part in creating new economic opportunity for the Anderson community with what is now our largest seed distribution center in North America,” said Matt Kurtz, Corteva’s senior director, North America seed production & supply chain. “We value the collaboration with Scannell Properties, Southshore Companies and the City of Anderson in helping us achieve this milestone to more efficiently serve our customers in Indiana and Southern Ohio.”

“Anderson is proud to welcome Corteva and the positive impact this investment will have on our region for many years,” said Anderson Mayor Thomas Broderick, Jr. “Scannell Properties has also been a great partner in helping diversify and grow our local economy through its investments in this project.”

During its ribbon cutting and grand opening ceremony, Corteva announced contributions to two community organizations: $2,500 to the Second Harvest Food Bank (Madison County) and $2,500 to the nearby Lapel, Indiana, FFA chapter.

Corteva’s portfolio includes Pioneer®, Dairyland®, Brevant® and AgVenture, Inc. seed brands, and Corteva Agriscience Crop Protection products.

