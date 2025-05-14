Corteva Named Presenting Partner of Conner Prairie’s ‘Food, Farm, and Energy Experience’

Conner Prairie has announced a partnership with Indianapolis-based Corteva to launch the Food, Farm and Energy Experience (FFEE), which is a multi-year collaboration designed to support the future of agriculture education, and innovation.

As the new presenting partner, Corteva’s support will enable Conner Prairie to enrich guest engagement through immersive exhibits, hands-on experiences and dynamic storytelling.

This transformative partnership brings together two organizations committed to celebrating the legacy of American agriculture while advancing the next generation of innovation in food, farming, and energy.

“This partnership honors Indiana’s agricultural roots while planting seeds for a more sustainable future,” said Norman Burns, president and CEO of Conner Prairie. “Together with Corteva, we are creating a space where guests can engage in the future of agriculture and the ways our lives intersect with this rich heritage every day.”

The multi-dimensional partnership will include:

Corteva’s continued annual sponsorship of beloved seasonal activations, including the Corn Maze and Sunflower Field, offering interactive learning opportunities and fun, educational outdoor experiences for all ages – from 2025 through 2036.

The launch of a new immersive Corteva-sponsored agriculture exhibit inside Conner Prairie’s reimagined Museum Experience Center, featuring interactive storytelling and digital activations – expected to be open to visitors from 2026-2028.

Corteva taking an integral role in shaping the future FFEE Conservation Campus, a flagship destination focused on agricultural education and showcasing innovation in food, farming and energy production – which is in the planning stages and will come to life in the years ahead.

“Conner Prairie is an Indiana treasure and we’re so proud to help support their mission and growth while giving visitors new and unique experiences,” said Audrey Grimm, senior vice president and chief people officer at Corteva. “It’s important that everyone understand where their food comes from and the vital role agriculture innovation plays in sustainably feeding our world.”

This collaboration affirms Indiana’s leadership in agricultural innovation while establishing a national benchmark for how museums and industry leaders can work together to drive education, engagement, and environmental stewardship for future generations.

Sources: Conner Prairie, Corteva