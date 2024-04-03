Corteva Introduces Tolvera™ Herbicide With New Active Ingredient for the Cereals Market

The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency has registered Tolvera herbicide for effective broadleaf and grass weed control in spring and winter wheat, durum and barley. The product features two modes of action – tolpyralate, an active ingredient new to the cereals market, and bromoxynil – to help combat the spread of resistant weeds while providing flexibility in application and crop rotation. Tolvera herbicide will be available for the 2025 season.

A proven weed control tool for corn growers, tolpyralate is an HPPD inhibitor (Group 27) with less known resistance than some other herbicide groups. Tolvera herbicide provides farmers with tank-mix flexibility for ease of use, along with excellent control of many challenging weeds, including all common herbicide-resistant biotypes of kochia, Russian thistle, waterhemp, green and yellow foxtail, and barnyard grass.

“Tolvera herbicide offers growers a new, effective tool to manage hard-to-control weeds and expands their choices for crop rotation options the following season,” said Drew Clark, Corteva Agriscience Cereal Herbicide Product Manager. “We’re excited to deliver a new active ingredient to the cereals market, expanding farmers’ access to effective crop management tools.”

With Tolvera herbicide, cereals growers can rotate to the crop that best improves profitability potential. It offers a nine-month plant-back rotation to many important crops in the Northern Plains and Pacific Northwest regions, including field peas, lentils, canola, chickpeas, soybeans and sunflower.

As an emulsifiable concentrate (EC) formulation, Tolvera herbicide is tank-mix-friendly and compatible with many grass and broadleaf herbicides, including Quelex® herbicide with Arylex active, OpenSky® herbicide, Pixxaro® EC herbicide with Arylex active, Stinger® HL herbicide or Tarzec® herbicide with Arylex active from the Corteva Agriscience cereal portfolio.

Growers can apply Tolvera herbicide to spring and winter wheat, durum and barley starting at the one-leaf stage all the way up through the jointing phase. This provides growers a wide window to apply the product and achieve maximum control of actively growing weeds less than 4 inches tall.

To learn more, visit Corteva.us/Tolvera or contact your local Corteva territory manager.

Source: Corteva Agriscience