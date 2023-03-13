Corteva Announces New Soybean Herbicide at Commodity Classic

Plenty of new product announcements take place at Commodity Classic.

Corteva Agriscience launched 4 new products in Orlando, including a new soybean herbicide. Aaron Smith, U.S. product manager for soybean herbicides, says this new, proprietary formulation has been a decade in the making.

“So, Enversa™ is our new soybean residual herbicide. It’s a proprietary formulation of encapsulated acetochlor that’s designed to drive to the soil to create a long-lasting residual barrier that has both powerful weed control and it’s very safe on crops.”

Their formulation allows the herbicide to literally bounce off the soybean leaf and send it where it’s needed, in the ground, so it can battle those tough weeds without worry of damaging your crop.

“This is going to be labeled to control 20 of those tough-to-control broadleaf and grass weeds, but specifically we’re keying in on the driver weeds in our area: waterhemp and Palmer Amaranth.”

Once approved by the EPA, Smith says Enversa herbicide will be the preferred residual tank-mix partner of choice for Enlist One® herbicide for Enlist E3® soybeans.

“We want to have multiple effective modes of action when a product gets sprayed. So, Enlist One will be the preferred product to be tank mixed with Enversa, but it will also be able to be used on non E3 soybeans as well because it can be applied pre and post emerge and it has a wide application window. It’s going to fit on all crop systems for soybeans.”

In addition to soybeans, Enversa herbicide will be labeled for multiple other crops including corn and sorghum. Product availability is expected in 2024.