Corteva Agriscience Announces 2022 Climate Positive Leaders Program

Corteva Agriscience, which is based in Indianapolis, has announced that applications are available for its 2022 Climate Positive Leaders Program, a nomination-based farmer and rancher recognition initiative designed to showcase early adopter producers who are successfully implementing, scaling and sharing climate positive practices.

The program will give the selected global and regional leaders tools and opportunities to broadly share their experiences and help accelerate the adoption of climate positive practices. Corteva will accept nominations for the program through Nov. 30, 2022.

Entrants will be judged by a panel of agriculture industry leaders based on program criteria and up to ten Global Leaders and 12 Regional Leaders will be selected. Farmers and ranchers in Argentina, Australia, Brazil, Canada, France, India, Ireland, Kenya, New Zealand, Spain, the United Kingdom, and the United States are eligible to participate.

Farmers can be nominated by local or regional grower groups, nonprofit organizations, universities, field or sales representatives, or other technology partners.

The Global Leader recipients will receive a lifetime membership to Global Farmer Network (GFN), training and in-person participation in a Global Farmer Roundtable. Regional Leader recipients will receive virtual training and will be recognized as GFN Fellows. Both Global and Regional Leaders will have opportunities to engage with agriculture leaders and the ability to utilize a global platform to share their experience with other farmers.

The 2022 Climate Positive Leaders Program has increased the number of eligible countries and expanded benefits to regional leaders, further extending the program’s reach. Examples of how the 2021 winners have shared their successful experiences can be found here.

“Farmers are among the most important stewards of the land,” said Anjali Marok, Head of Global Responsibility with Corteva Agriscience. “We want to recognize exceptional leaders around the world who are meeting their yield and productivity goals while successfully advancing on-farm climate positive agriculture, and provide them with a platform to share their experiences.”

Click HERE for more information and to nominate a climate positive leader.