Corn, Soybean Harvest Nearing Completion, Ahead of Five-Year Average

A mostly dry week helped push harvest progress closer to completion, while weekend rains replenished soil moisture, according to the USDA NASS, Great Lakes Regional Field Office. Soil moisture levels increased from the previous week, with 74 percent of topsoil moisture reported as adequate or surplus.

The average temperature for the week was 48.6 degrees Fahrenheit, 6.1 degrees above normal for the State. The amount of rainfall varied from none to 1.25 inches over the week. The statewide average precipitation was 0.90 inches. There were 5.5 days suitable for fieldwork for the week ending November 15.

Corn and soybean harvests proceeded quickly thanks to ideal conditions throughout most of the week, with only moderate midweek and weekend rain events interrupting progress. Both corn and soybean harvests ended the week ahead of the five-year averages. Corn harvest is 93 percent complete and soybean harvest is 97 percent complete.

The late fall rains aided winter wheat emergence and kept progress in line with the five-year average. 85 percent of winter wheat has emerged and 96 percent has been planted.

Livestock were reported to be in good condition. Other activities for the week included fall fertilizer and pesticide applications, tillage, equipment maintenance, soil testing, and hauling grain and hay.