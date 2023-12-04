Corn Harvest Quality Report Contains Good News

The U.S. Grains Council’s “Corn Harvest Quality Report” shows this year’s crop is the largest on record to have the lowest percentage of broken corn and foreign material in history.

The average aggregate quality of the representative samples tested was better than the grade factor requirements for U.S. No. 1 grade.

The report also says that 88 percent of the samples met the grade factor requirements for U.S. No. 1 grade, and 96 percent met the grade factor requirements for U.S. No. 2.

“The transparency this provides to buyers helps them make informed decisions and takes another step towards developing markets, enabling trade, and improving lives,” says Brent Boydston, USGC Chair. “This crop’s incredible volume allows the U.S. to remain the world’s leading corn exporter, accounting for an estimated 26 percent of global corn exports.”

The report is based on 611 yellow corn samples taken from 12 of the top corn states.