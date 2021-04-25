Corn Export Sales Rise While Beans and Wheat Drop

The USDA says export sales of soybeans and wheat dropped week-to-week while corn sales rose.

Soybean sales in the seven days ending on April 15 were reported at only 64,300 metric tons, down 29 percent from the previous week but up 25 percent from the prior four-week average. Japan was the big buyer at 58,200 metric tons. China kept the total from going higher by canceling cargoes of 51,200 tons while an unnamed country canceled 37,200 tons. Sales for the 2021-2022 marketing year totaled 315,300 metric tons. Exports for the week dropped to a marketing-year low of 226,400 metric tons, a 45 percent drop week-to-week.

Wheat sales also dropped, falling to 240,200 metric tons, still up 55 percent from the prior four-week average. Mexico was the top buyer at 137,500 metric tons. Sales for the 2021-2022 marketing year came in at 373,800 metric tons. Exports in the seven days through April 15 tallied 561,000 metric tons, 20 percent higher than the previous week.

Corn sales rose to 387,500 metric tons, 18 percent higher than the previous week. However, that’s down 75 percent from the previous four-week average. Mexico was the top corn buyer at 366,300 metric tons. Weekly exports totaled 1.61 million metric tons, which was 12 percent lower than the prior week.