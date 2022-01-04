Corn, Biofuel Groups Testify to EPA on RFS

Corn and biofuel groups Tuesday made comments to the Environmental Protection Agency regarding its Renewable Fuel Standard proposal.

EPA proposes Renewable Volume Obligations that Growth Energy says would undercut blending requirements for biofuel in 2021, and retroactively waive 2.96 billion gallons from 2020 RVOs finalized almost two years ago. Under the proposal, 2022 volumes return to statutory levels, and the administration pledges to deny all improper small refinery exemption applications.

Growth Energy CEO Emily Skor welcomed some of the changes but says the proposal “sets an extremely troubling precedent of revising finalized volumes for 2020 and back-setting volumes for 2021 rather than driving growth in renewable fuels.”

National Corn Growers Association President Chris Edgington says corn farmers produce low-carbon ethanol that offers immediate emissions reductions allowing agriculture to help address climate change.

Edgington adds, “our success helping you meet these commitments depends on EPA sending a clear and firm message that volume requirements will be enforced.”