Consumers Plan Record Spending on Easter

Consumers plan to spend an average of $179.70 this Easter, the highest figure on record, according to survey results released by the National Retail Federation.

A total of 79 percent of Americans will celebrate the holiday and spend a collective $21.6 billion, down slightly from last year’s pre-pandemic forecast of $21.7 billion.

“There is a lot of momentum heading into the Spring and holiday events like Easter,” says Matthew Shay, president and CEO of NRF.

The momentum is fueled by positive trends in vaccinations and growing consumer confidence.

Easter gifts, food and candy are the biggest drivers of growth this year. Consumers plan to spend an average of $31.06 on gifts, $52.50 on food and $25.22 on candy.

As more and more individuals become vaccinated, consumers plan to celebrate in ways they might have missed last year due to COVID-19.

Consumers plan to celebrate by cooking a holiday meal, visiting with family and friends, planning an Easter egg hunt or attending church.