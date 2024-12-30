Conner Prairie Hosting ‘Corn to Cocktail’ Events Throughout 2025

Corn has long been a vital part of Indiana’s agricultural heritage. But, you may not realize that it’s also an important component in the production of spirits—such as bourbon and gin.

Conner Prairie in Noblesville is hosting several hands-on “Corn to Cocktail” events throughout 2025, where you’ll learn more about how corn becomes different spirits, share some history, and learn how to mix your own cocktails.

The event is sponsored by the Indiana Corn Marketing Council.

Each session in the series features a different liquor, and guests take home a specially chosen cocktail glass from the evening.

2025 Event Dates:

March 27 — Rye

April 24 — Vodka

May 22 — Bourbon

July 31 — Gin

August 28 — Simple Syrups, Garnishes, Bitters, and Classics—assorted spirits

Each session is from 7 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. Tickets are $54 for members and $60 for non members.