Congressmen Greg Pence, Rudy Yakym Push USDA, USTR to Seek Enforcement Action Against Mexico for GMO Corn Ban

Now that Mexico’s ban on importing GMO corn is a year away from taking effect, two of Indiana’s congressmen have written a letter – shared exclusively with Hoosier Ag Today – pushing ag trade officials in the Biden administration to take the next step against Mexico to stop it.

“When agreements are not enforced, it incentivizes people to continue to break the rules, so we need to make sure that our administration continues to enforce that agreement and be willing to go to bat for our Hoosier farmers,” says Congressman Rudy Yakym (shown above at right), who represents Indiana’s 2nd Congressional District.

Congressman Greg Pence (shown above at left), who represents Indiana’s 6th Congressional District, and Congressman Yakym have written a letter to the two top agriculture trade officials in the Biden administration asking them to step up their pressure on getting Mexico to overturn their planned ban on U.S. corn imports that are genetically modified or grown with glyphosate. That letter has also been co-signed by Indiana’s Republican Representatives Banks, Baird, Bucshon, Houchin and Spartz.

That ban, which is from a decree from Mexican President Andrés Manuel López Obrador, is set to take effect Jan. 31, 2024.

Congressmen Pence and Yakym addressed their letter to the U.S. Trade Representative’s Chief Agricultural Negotiator Doug McKalip, as well as the USDA’s Under Secretary of Trade and Foreign Agricultural Affairs Alexis Taylor – both of whom have been on the job a little more than a month.

“In this particular letter, we focused on what Mexico is trying to do in banning genetically-engineered corn,” according to Congressman Pence. “I know that a decision will be made very shortly, and hopefully the letter that Congressman Yakym and I sent is going to motivate them to bring this to a resolution – whether or not both the Chief Agriculture Negotiator and the Under Secretary will begin enforcement action under the USMCA.”

USDA Secretary Tom Vilsack has said that the U.S. is prepared to call for a dispute resolution panel under the U.S.-Mexico-Canada Agreement unless Mexico pulls back on its GMO corn import ban.

Congressman Yakym adds that he and Congressman Pence are also pushing for more ag products from Indiana’s producers be featured as part of the Biden administration’s trade negotiations with other countries.

“Agricultural products and exports are such a key component of Indiana’s economy,” says Yakym. “Indiana is the eighth-largest ag exporting state in the country. We make world-class products and grow world-class agricultural products here. In a level playing field, Hoosier exports win every day. All we’re asking for is to make sure we maintain that level playing field and that our United States government enforces the existing agreements on the books.”

“Indiana’s Agricultural trade economy is not only the backbone of our state, but our nation,” said Congressman Pence. “What many seem to forget is that when our Hoosier farmers and ranchers struggle – our country as a whole struggles. Our Congressional delegation will always fight to be a voice for our ag producers on Capitol Hill. When we stand up and fight for policies that are good for agriculture, we are fighting for policies that are good for economic development and the protection of our Hoosier values.”

Click HERE to read the letter shared exclusively with Hoosier Ag Today from Congressman Greg Pence and Congressman Rudy Yakym – which has also been co-signed by Indiana’s Republican Representatives Banks, Baird, Bucshon, Houchin and Spartz – pressing the Biden administration’s top ag trade officials to prioritize policies that support Indiana’s farmers and ag businesses.

Click BELOW to hear C.J. Miller’s news report and exclusive interviews with Congressman Greg Pence and Congressman Rudy Yakym about their push for the Biden administration’s top ag trade officials to prioritize Indiana ag exports, as well as bring enforcement action against Mexico for their planned GMO corn import ban.

