Congressman Jim Baird Named Chair of House Subcommittee on Conservation, Research, and Biotechnology

Congressman Jim Baird (R-IN 4th District) has been named Chair of the House Subcommittee on Conservation, Research, and Biotechnology as part of his role as a member of the House Committee on Agriculture.

The subcommittee’s jurisdiction will cover, among other things:

Conservation programs administered by USDA’s Natural Resources Conservation Service (NRCS) and the Farm Service Agency (FSA).

Oversight of NRCS and FSA, including conservation programs authorized by the Farm Bill, new funding included in the Inflation Reduction Act, and the Administration’s actions on conservation and climate.

Research programs authorized in the Farm Bill that ensure American agriculture can continue to innovate to ensure consumers have access to the safest, most affordable, and most abundant food and fiber supply in the world.

Oversight of the Environmental Protection Agency and implementation of the registration and review process for crop protection tools.

Oversight of federal agricultural biotechnology policies to ensure they are risk-proportionate, science-based, and promote innovation.

“I would like to express my deepest appreciation to Chairman Thompson for selecting me to lead the Conservation, Research, and Biotechnology Subcommittee,” said Rep. Baird. “As I transition from the Ranking Member of this subcommittee to Chairman in the 118th Congress, I am excited to guide this subcommittee toward policies that prioritize the advancement of these critical subsets of the agricultural industry as we prepare for the 2023 farm bill. This subcommittee will play an integral role in crafting a farm bill that best serves the men and women who feed, fuel, and clothe our nation, and I look forward to working with my colleagues to spur innovation, minimize onerous federal regulations stifling agricultural advancement, and promote a better way of life for rural America.”

In addition, Rep. Austin Scott of Georgia will serve as the Vice Chair of the Full Committee, and chair of the General Farm Commodities, Risk Management, and Credit Subcommittee.

Rep. Dough LaMalfa of California will chair the Subcommittee on Forestry. Rep. Brad Finstad of Minnesota was appointed Chair of the Subcommittee on Nutrition, Foreign Agriculture, and Horticulture. Rep. Tracey Mann of Kansas was appointed chair of the Livestock Subcommittee, and Rep. Dusty Johnson of South Dakota is Chair of the Subcommittee on Commodity Markets, Digital Assets, and Rural Development.

“I’m excited to welcome this talented slate of subcommittee Chairs for the 118th Congress. Their expertise and partnership are essential to fulfilling this Committee’s mandate of delivering certainty and prosperity to American agriculture and its entire value chain. We will serve as a check on the Administration’s regulatory attacks and advance policy to strengthen rural communities. The revised jurisdiction of our subcommittees, the leadership announced today, and the strength and diversity of new and returning members lays the foundation for us to deliver for the American people,” said Rep. Glenn GT Thompson (R-PA), who is Chair of the House Committee on Agriculture.