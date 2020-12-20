Congress, White House Reach Deal on COVID-19 Stimulus Package

Reuters is reporting that U.S. congressional leaders have reached agreement on a $900 billion aid package. The package would give $600 direct payments to individuals and boost unemployment payments by $300 a week. It also includes billions for small businesses, food assistance, vaccine distribution, transit and healthcare.

Republican Senator Pat Roberts from Kansas told Agri-Pulse that the aid package would include more than $13 billion in agriculture spending. Agri-Pulse is also reporting that the agreement includes $7 billion to expand broadband access.