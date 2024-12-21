Congress Extends Farm Bill, Provides Farm Aid by Passing Last-Minute Funding Bill

Congress passed a bill late on Friday that not only prevents a shutdown of the federal government, it also continues to extend the 2018 Farm Bill for another year.

The bill, which passed in the House 366-34 and in the Senate 85-11, extends federal spending through March 2025. The bill also provides $20.78 billion to help farmers with disaster losses during the past two years. In addition, it includes $10 billion in emergency aid to ag producers.

However, the bill does not allow for the year-round sale of E-15 fuel, which had been included in a previous version of the funding bill earlier this week. That previous bill was shot down by President Trump, Elon Musk, and high-profile Republicans who felt there was too much spending in the bill and too many concessions given to Democrats. Trump also demanded that a continuing resolution also include an increase or elimination of the debt ceiling. The final bill that passed the House on Friday did not include any mention of the debt ceiling.

Following the bill’s passage, U.S. ag leaders applauded lawmakers for passing the bill and including significant emergency aid for U.S. ag producers.

Zippy Duvall, President of the American Farm Bureau Federation (AFBF):

“Farm Bureau thanks the House and the Senate for finding common ground and passing legislation that will keep the government open and help farmers who are struggling with natural disasters, high supply costs and out-of-reach interest rates. For many farmers, the disaster relief provided through the CR will be the difference between planting for another year or going out of business.

“It’s unfortunate that the final measure did not include authorization for year-round E-15 sales, which benefits farmers, leads to lower fuel prices, and helps America reach its sustainability goals. We will continue to push for this in 2025.

“The economic and disaster assistance in the CR is a temporary fix to long-term challenges facing America’s farmers. The farm bill extension also offers a short reprieve, and gives lawmakers some breathing room to pass a modernized farm bill that will provide risk management support. We urge them to build on the bipartisan efforts demonstrated during the CR to pass a new five-year farm bill that delivers certainty for rural America and ensures a stable food supply for the nation.”

Chandler Goule, CEO of the National Association of Wheat Growers (NAWG):

“NAWG applauds members of both the House of Representatives and Senate for coming together to provide much-needed economic assistance and disaster relief for farmers nationwide. While this legislation also includes a one-year farm bill extension and short-term relief, it is not a replacement for a long-term farm bill. As we enter the 119th Congress, NAWG urges lawmakers to work quickly to pass a farm bill that strengthens the farm safety net and provides long-term certainty for producers and rural America.”