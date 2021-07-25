Conditions ‘Perfect’ for White Mold to Develop in Soybeans

Purdue Field Crop Extension Plant Pathologist Darcy Telenko joined us on the Purdue Crop Chat Podcast last week to discuss corn and soybean diseases.

In soybeans, “We have seen a little bit of frogeye,” says Telenko. “So, frogeye is one disease we would put a fungicide out to control, particularly if you have a variety that is susceptible. So, we’ve seen some activity so get out and scout. We have seen a little bit of downy mildew and brown spot. Generally, we don’t put fungicides out to control those, but they are there and active.”

Telenko says with the wet conditions we’ve had, we’re having issues with nitrogen uptake in soybeans and, “They’ve probably caused a lot of those soil-borne pathogens to move in. So, there are reports of Phytophthora, SDS (sudden death syndrome) infection probably occurred. So, we’ll probably start seeing those symptoms later on this season once we once we reach those stages, but those diseases we really can’t do anything about them. It is important to note them so you can make a decision next year on if you need to put a specific seed treatment out for those diseases.”

If you have a history of white mold in your fields, Telenko says the conditions have been perfect, especially in northern Indiana, for white mold to develop. In order to protect against it, you need to do a preventative fungicide application.

“Between R1 and R3 would be our timings for best controlling it if you have conducive conditions in your field- flowers, row closure, and you have those high humidity conditions. Then, looking at frogeye, R3-R4 would be our timing on those fungicides, and they may be a different group of fungicides you’re looking at.”

As it relates to frogeye, Telenko encourages growers to use two modes of action to get the protection you need.

You can hear much more with Telenko in the Purdue Crop Chat Podcast found below: