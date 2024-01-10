Commodity Classic Heads to Houston

February 28 through March 2 major U.S. commodity groups want you to make a trip to Houston!

Houston, Texas is the site of the 2024 Commodity Classic, presented by the national corn, soybean, wheat, and sorghum producers.

Harold Wolle of Minnesota and president of the National Corn Growers Association says there are many ways Commodity Classic can assist a farmer with the upcoming crop year.

“It is the premiere event of the year and something I look forward to every year,” he said. “The equipment manufacturers, the input suppliers, everybody is down there with their representatives, so anybody that you want to discuss a farm input product with, and there’s a number of marketers there, so a lot of opportunities to visit with the people that that you need to talk to about your farm.”

The educational sessions are well-attended and an annual favorite of farmers.

“There are education programs from marketing to new uses, it runs the gamut. It’s a lot of fun to get down there. Entertainment’s going to be around, and Houston’s going to be a good place to be the 1st of March. It’s valuable all the way around and you know my family likes to come down too.”

This Commodity Classic will feature the largest number of booths and trade show space ever with two levels of exhibits and two stages for presentations. Optional events include the Houston Rodeo and tours that include the NASA Space Center.

Register by January 12 because rates go up the next day. Visit the Housing and Registration page for more information.

Commodity Classic is America’s largest farmer-led, farmer-focused agricultural and educational experience and is produced by American Soybean Association, National Corn Growers Association, National Association of Wheat Growers, National Sorghum Producers, and the Association of Equipment Manufacturers.