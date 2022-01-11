Commodity Classic Excited to Return to New Orleans for America’s Largest In-Person, Farmer-Led Event

Exhibitors are booked, speakers are warming up, and Commodity Classic is letting farmers know “The Future Is in Your Hands” March 10-12 in New Orleans.

Show officials report the 2022 trade show floor is 99% sold out with very limited space still available.

“We’re excited and ready to host a live show again for all of our producers, exhibitors, and agribusinesses,” said Gary Porter, a Missouri farmer and co-chair of the 2022 Commodity Classic. “After hosting a digital event in 2021, we know it’s more important than ever to gather together in person, safely, to support each other and learn about the newest technologies in the industry we all love: agriculture.”

More than 50 sessions of industry-leading education are scheduled, while the trade show floor offers over 350 exhibitors and 200,000 square feet of exhibits, featuring the latest innovations in agriculture. The three-day event also includes a welcome reception, ASA and NCGA banquets, and Saturday night Evening of Entertainment with country music entertainer Sara Evans. The full schedule of events is available at CommodityClassic.com/2022-schedule.

Registration and housing reservations can be made online at CommodityClassic.com. Only a few days remain to take advantage of registration discounts for Commodity Classic. Friday, January 21, 2022, is the last day the discounts will be in effect.

Registration fees vary depending on the number of days attended. Full registration covers all three days of the event, and one-day registrations are also available. Members of the National Corn Growers Association, American Soybean Association, National Sorghum Producers, National Association of Wheat Growers, and the Association of Equipment Manufacturers receive additional discounts on registration.

For the health and safety of all attendees, Commodity Classic is closely monitoring and will continue to follow state, local, and venue guidelines related to Covid-19. Currently, there is no mask mandate in the City of New Orleans or Orleans Parish, with the exception of K-12 schools, healthcare facilities, and public transportation.

At this time, the following City of New Orleans guidelines are required for admission into any restaurant, bar, or venue where food and beverage are served, including hotels and the convention center. Attendees ages 5 and up must have proof of EITHER a negative PCR or antigen “rapid test” within 72 hours, OR proof of vaccination of 2 doses of a Covid-19 vaccine, or 1 dose of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine. Our goal is to have a safe and positive experience for all of our attendees and guests at the Commodity Classic in New Orleans. If the above guidelines are in effect when you arrive, we will have a procedure in place to streamline the verification process so that you may participate in Classic easily and safely.

All mandates regarding Covid-19 are subject to change; questions can be directed to [email protected]. To sign up for email updates, please visit CommodityClassic.com.

Source: Commodity Classic