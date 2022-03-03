Commodity Classic Announces Relaxed COVID Guidelines as NOLA Lifts Indoor Mask Mandate

2022 Commodity Classic is pleased to announce that attendees at the March 10-12 event in New Orleans will not be required to wear masks indoors at the convention center or in convention hotels, according to new guidelines announced by the City of New Orleans.

The 2022 Commodity Classic is being held March 10-12 at the Ernest N. Morial Convention Center in New Orleans. Per City of New Orleans mandates in effect during Commodity Classic, attendees are still required to show proof of full vaccination for COVID-19 or a recent negative COVID test in order to attend the trade show and events at the convention center, to attend events in hotel ballrooms and meeting spaces, and to enter restaurants and bars in New Orleans.

“We are excited to learn that it will be even easier for producers, exhibitors and agribusinesses to join us for our live, in-person event next week,” said Gary Porter, a Missouri farmer and co-chair of the 2022 Commodity Classic. “I encourage growers to join us for this great opportunity to network and learn from each other face-to-face for the first time in a while. It’s not too late to register and attend.”

Gerry Hayden, 2022 Commodity Classic co-chair who produces corn and soybeans in Kentucky, said the trade show is sold out and features several first-time exhibitors. “It’s going to be great to walk the floor again and check out the newest equipment and innovative farming technologies. And we’re thrilled to have more than 6,700 registered attendees from all over the country.”

The new guidelines relaxing indoor mask requirements went into effect at 6 a.m. this morning, Thursday, March 3. Masks are still required for everyone ages 2 and up on public transportation, including airplanes, ships, ferries, trains, buses, taxis, rideshares and the corresponding transportation hubs in New Orleans. Masks are not required on the hotel shuttle buses for Commodity Classic.

More than 50 sessions of industry-leading education are scheduled, with the theme of “The Future is in Your Hands,” while the trade show floor offers nearly 400 exhibitors and 200,000 square feet of exhibits. The three-day event also includes a welcome reception, ASA and NCGA banquets, and the Saturday night Evening of Entertainment with country music entertainer Sara Evans. The full schedule of events is available at CommodityClassic.com/2022-schedule.

Online Commodity Classic full and single-day registration is available in advance through March 8 at CommodityClassic.com; attendees also can register on-site beginning March 9 and throughout the event. Hotel reservations also can be made through the 2022 Registration & Housing link on the website.

Commodity Classic is committed to ensuring that this year’s show will be a fun and safe event that complies with current Covid-19 guidelines and protects the health and safety of attendees. That includes cleaning facilities between sessions, providing hand sanitizer stations and a limited number of masks for those who wish to wear them. Onsite rapid testing for COVID-19 will be available. Visit CommodityClassic.com/health-safety for the latest health and safety updates.

Established in 1996, Commodity Classic is America’s largest farmer-led, farmer-focused agricultural and educational experience. It is presented annually by the American Soybean Association, National Corn Growers Association, National Association of Wheat Growers, National Sorghum Producers, and the Association of Equipment Manufacturers.

Source: Commodity Classic