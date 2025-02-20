Commercial Duck Farm in Elkhart County Hit with Bird Flu

A commercial duck farm in Elkhart County is now the latest to be hit with Bird Flu. The facility, which has a flock size of nearly 4,200 ducks, has had a positive test for the virus known as highly pathogenic avian influenza (HPAI).

State health officials did not share with Hoosier Ag Today the name of the company, nor give the specific location of the facility that has been affected.

This is the first commercial duck farm in Indiana to have a positive test for the virus since April 2022, when three different production facilities in Elkhart County were affected leading to the depopulation of nearly 18,000 birds.

As of January 3, 2025, there have now been 11 cases of HPAI identified at major commercial poultry facilities throughout Indiana (excluding hobby flocks and small non-commercial farms):

Jay County – Commercial Turkey operation. 20,560 birds depopulated.

Jay County – Commercial Egg Layer operation. 354,000 birds depopulated.

Jay County – Commercial Turkey operation. 18,840 birds depopulated.

Allen County – Commercial Egg Layer operation. 26,066 birds depopulated.

Adams County – Commercial Turkey operation. 19,860 birds depopulated.

Jackson County – Commercial Egg Layer operation. 2,633,900 birds depopulated.

Jay County – Commercial Egg Layer operation. 912,023 birds quarantined.

Jay County – Commercial Egg Layer operation. 1,224,772 birds quarantined.

Jay County – Commercial Egg Layer operation. 1,454,605 birds depopulated.

Washington County – Commercial Turkey operation. 14,075 birds depopulated.

Elkhart County – Commercial Duck operation. 4,198 birds quarantined.

Federal officials with USDA add that Avian influenza does not present a food safety risk, and that cooked poultry and eggs and pasteurized dairy products remain safe to eat.

State health officials have set up a control area within a 10-kilometer (6.2 mile) radius around the farm, which contains portions of Elkhart and LaGrange counties in Indiana. In addition, the state has set up a surveillance zone with a 20-kilometer (12.4 mile) radius around the farm which also contains portions of Elkhart, LaGrange, and St. Joseph counties.

Testing will be done at nearby flocks to determine whether HPAI has spread. USDA Wildlife Services and Indiana Department of Natural Resources are assisting with surveillance of wild birds in and near the control areas.

Lactating dairy cattle must have a negative test before interstate movement under a federal order. USDA has expanded surveillance through testing milk at the farm or processor level to establish the health status of herds, as well as states.

Indiana ranks first in the U.S. for duck production. In addition, the Hoosier State also ranks third for egg production and fourth in the nation in turkey production according to the USDA. Indiana’s poultry industry directly employs more than 12,700 Hoosiers and contributes more than $18.3 billion in total economic activity to the state.