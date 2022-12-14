Combine Harvesters, Four Wheel Drive Tractor Sales Grow in November

Combine harvester sales remained positive in November, as did four-wheel drive tractor sales in both the U.S. and Canada. However, the latest data from the Association of Equipment Manufacturers says total tractor sales fell in both countries.

Total U.S. ag equipment unit sales fell overall though the largest units grew in sales. November’s total farm tractor sales fell 21 percent compared to 2021, with the under-40 horsepower segment seeing the biggest drop at 28 percent. U.S. self-propelled combine sales in November grew 8.3 percent to 314 units sold.

Combine sales are one of two positive segments this year, up 15.7 percent year-to-date. The other growing segment in 2022 is the 100-plus horsepower segment, up 6.2 percent during November and 13.3 percent higher year-to-date.

Combine harvesters and 4WD tractors were the only higher segments in Canada. “While total sales are down, the larger equipment continues to be strong,” says Curt Blades of AEM.

