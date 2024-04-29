Colombia Restricts US Beef Imports Due to Virus Stemming from Avian Influenza

Photo courtesy of Tom Campbell / Purdue Agricultural Communications.

Colombia has become the first country to restrict U.S. beef imports due to the recent viral infections in dairy cattle caused by highly pathogenic avian influenza (HPAI). Earlier this month, the American Association of Bovine Practitioners have begun referring to HPAI in cattle as bovine influenza A virus, or BIAV.

The U.S. Meat Export Federation (USMEF) says there is “no scientific basis” for the restrictions.

“Columbia is the only country that has officially restricted imports of U.S. beef,” the organization says. “We are encouraged that the vast majority of our trading partners are following the science on the matter.”

The U.S. is Colombia’s largest supplier of imported beef, making Columbia’s attempt to suspend beef imports from specific U.S. states is unworkable and misguided.

“It’s created uncertainty for Colombian importers and their customers and suppliers,” USMEF says. “This will greatly disrupt trade.”

The organization appreciates the efforts of the U.S. government to address Colombian officials’ concerns, and they’re hopeful that the matter can be resolved as soon as possible.

The U.S. exported about $40 million in beef and beef products to Colombia last year.

Source: NAFB News Service